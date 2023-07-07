After Ameesha Patel's Tweets, Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Says 'No Fight With Her'

Anil Sharma with Ameesha Patel. (Courtesy: Twitter)

Anil Sharma, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Gadar 2, dismissed news of animosity with the film's lead actor Ameesha Patel after she accused the director of not paying the dues to many of the crew members of the film. The director clarified that there's no bad blood between him and Ameesha Patel as their bond of 22 years is getting stronger with each passing day. Speaking about his equation with Ameesha Patel, Anil Sharma said, "We have had a bond for over 22 years now and will continue to exist. There is no questionability on professionalism by Ameesha. All is well, and it's just chatter. I am excited for the film and at the moment, my entire focus is to get the film ready. There is no fight with Ameesha, and it's all love and affection between us."

The director's clarification came a few days after Ameesha spoke about the issues of "non-payment" in a series of tweets. Ameesha wrote in her tweet that the "rightful remuneration" of many crew members was not met by Anil Sharma Productions while Zee Studios took care of the dues in a professional manner. Ameesha tweeted, "There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers and others etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions. Yes, they did not." Ameesha added, "But Zee Studios stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company."

Take a look at Ameesha's tweet here:

There were certain queries that many technicians like make up artists,costume designers n others etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!!Yes they did not !! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, Ameesha brought up another issue. She wrote, "Food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded."

Take a look at Ameesha's tweet here:

Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded ! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

Ameesha's tweets divided the Internet. While a crew member of Gadar 2 claimed that all dues were met timely, some fans of Ameesha Patel questioned her "loyalty." Replying to Ameesha's tweet, a self-proclaimed "line producer" for the film, said, "All the movie expenses have been personally handled by me, leaving no outstanding balance. We are delighted to be a part of this exciting project."

Take a look at their Twitter exchange:

As the line producer for the much-anticipated film Gadar 2, slated for shooting in Chandigarh, I can be reached at +919417161344. All the movie expenses have been personally handled by me, leaving no outstanding balance. We are delighted to be a part of this exciting project — Mohan Singh (@MohanSingh29562) July 2, 2023

Ameesha Patel, who had seen success in the early years of her career, hasn't had many hits in the last couple of years. Referring to that, one of Ameesha's fans wrote, "The biggest blockbuster of your career was Gadar by Anil Sharma... I think it's time for you to acknowledge and be grateful to him for helping you to revive your career." Take a look at the tweet:

The biggest blockbuster of your career was Gadar by @Anilsharma_dir ji ... I think it's time for u acknowledge and be grateful to him in helping u to revive ur career ..#Gadar2 — Manuj Sharma (@manujsharma18) July 1, 2023

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol are coming back to the big screen with Gadar 2, which is a sequel to the massive hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). The actors and the filmmaker are busy with the promotions. Talking about the film's prospects, Anil Sharma said, "There is insane interest for our film. I have always maintained, Gadar is not just a film but an emotion for the entire country. We have worked very hard to create a unique experience and we don't want to break any heart. We have worked with so much positivity and want to release the film in the right way on August 11. We don't want to be impacted by any negativity."