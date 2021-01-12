The Many Moods Of Jennifer Lopez. Green With Envy Already?

Jennifer Lopez shared this image. (courtesy jlo)

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to rock every outfit on the planet. Be it a swimsuit or a printed jacket, the singer-actress can pull off any piece of garment like a pro. The reason we brought this up today is because Jennifer Lopez summed up her current mood in her latest Instagram entry that she posted on Tuesday. However the ROFL post reflects her steal-worthy sartorial choices. The 51-year-old star used the sets of pictures to sum up her different moods. In the first picture, she can be seen dressed in a green swimsuit and she looks stunning as ever. Her second picture has a winter wonderland vibe what with a printed jacket and tinted OTT glasses.

Now, let's talk about the reason she posted pictures in two drastically different pictures. Adding a humour-infused caption to the post, Jlo explained how she welcomed 2021 (using the first picture), while the second shot was a reflection of her current mood (read comfy to the core). She captioned the post: "How last week started. How it's going this week." Needless to say, the pictures are burning up Instagram and how.

Take a look at Jennifer Lopez's post here:

Jennifer Lopez never misses a chance to amuse her fans with her memorable red carpet looks. Jlo, who was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress for Hustlers at the Golden Globe Awards last year, showed up in a pristine white Valentino gown with a billowing silhouette and an exaggerated green and golden bow.

Remember this?

21 years later, we can't get past her green Versace dress and its recreated version. It's easy to see why.

Jennifer Lopez was last seen in the film Hustlers. She and Shakira also turned the Super Bowl halftime show into a giant dance party last year. Their iconic dance routine became an instant hit on social media.