'The Man Who Defines Love For Me': For Birthday Boy Mahesh Babu, Loved-Up Wish From Wife Namrata Shirodkar

Happy birthday, Mahesh Babu. The superstar turned 46 on Monday and on his special day, the most adorable greeting came from the one and only Namrata Shirodkar. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in 2005 and are parents to a son and a daughter. Wishing Mahesh Babu on his birthday, Namrata Shirodkar posted a loved-up picture of themselves and wrote: "The man who defines love for me... my then, now and forever! A very happy birthday MB... love you more than you'll ever know." Aww. In the picture, Namrata Shirodkar can be seen smiling with all her heart as Mahesh Babu hugs her.

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar in 2005 after he met her on the sets of their film Vamsi. The couple welcomed Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

On the actor's birthday, his daughter also posted a heartwarming wish for him on social media. "To the world you are a superstar but to us, you are the world! Happy birthday Nanna!" she wrote alongside a happy photo of herself and Mahesh Babu and added: "Thank you for being the best dad anyone could possibly have and for playing, laughing, singing, dancing and being goofy with me! Love you so much, today and always!"

In terms of work, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. He will next be seen in Parasuram-directed Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor also has a film with SS Rajamouli lined up.

Namrata Shirodkar is a former Miss India. She has also featured in several Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu movies like Mere Do Anmol Ratan, Hero Hindustani, Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela, Ezhupunna Tharakan, Vamsee, Vaastav: The Reality and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar.