<i>The Lady Killer</i>: Arjun Kapoor And Bhumi Pednekar's Film Is Now Streaming. Details Here

The Lady Killer, featuring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, made its theatrical debut on November 3 last year. Due to its limited screen release, many fans missed watching the film in theatres. Almost a year after its debut, The Lady Killer is now available to stream on YouTube. On September 2, the film was dropped on T-Series' YouTube channel. Viewers don't have to rent the movie or pay-per-view. It is available to stream for free.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, The Lady Killer tells the tale of a chemist who gets into trouble after getting involved with a mysterious woman. In an interview with PTI, Arjun Kapoor said that the film was a “mentally and emotionally” challenging experience for him. The actor said, "Lady Killer is something else. I have given a lot to that film. Mentally and emotionally, ‘The Lady Killer' has been intense and raw for Bhumi and I. It is very real in that sense as a love story. That's why I went on holiday after that. I shot for about 45 days for that film and went away on a break. I needed to get out of that space.”

Up next, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film's cast also includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. In February 2024, the actor announced his entry to the director's cop universe with an Instagram post. Sharing the poster of the movie, he wrote, "Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir's cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem. #SinghamAgain."

On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar recently had a voice cameo in Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein. Next, she will be marking her web series debut with Netflix's Daldal. Bhumi also has The Royals in the kitty. The show also features Ishaan Khatter, Nora Fatehi and Zeenat Aman in key roles.