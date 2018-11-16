The Internet's Obsessing Over Deepika Padukone's Ring, Reportedly Worth A Couple Of Crores

Deepika Padukone during her wedding in Italy. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "The only thing I care about in #DeepVeerKiShadi is Deepika's ring," read The Internet says "Ranveer did good" Deepika and Ranveer married in Italy

Now that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have posted pictures from their two wedding ceremonies in Italy, the Internet has a new task - dissecting the images pixel by pixel to get into the details of the bride and groom's wedding wardrobe and accessories. The shloka written dupatta is passe, social media is now obsessing over Deepika's "huge" diamond ring, which as per a Pinkvilla report cost Ranveer something between Rs 1.3 crore to 2.7 crore. *gulps* A clearer picture of Deepika's super-expensive ring is visible in her photo from the Sindhi-style wedding - the other ceremony was as per Konkani rituals. "The only thing I care about in #DeepVeerKiShadi is Deepika's ring. I mean... look at that rock," wrote a Twitter user. Ranveer Singh's fans are happy with his choice and said: "You did good."

Here are some tweets on Deepika Padukone's ring.

The only thing i care about #DeepVeerKiShadi is deepika's ring. I mean.. look at that rock! pic.twitter.com/Jo6OFGS5XL — (@wawinnnnnnn) November 16, 2018

Deepika's ring dayuuum — Soniya (@sonii_4sure) November 15, 2018

Actresses such as Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Asin also own pretty expensive engagement rings. In fact, Priyanka's Tiffany & Co diamond ring, which her fiancé Nick Jonas gave her on her birthday in July, featured in headlines several times. At a Tiffany event recently, Priyanka revealed that she 'dropped hints' about how her engagement ring had to be from Tiffany's when she was dating the 26-year-old singer. Priyanka's ring reportedly costs around Rs 2 crore.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married on November 14 (as per Konkani rituals) at Lake Como, Italy. The strictly family and close friends-only wedding celebrations ended with a second ceremony as per Sindhi tradition on November 15, after which the couple shared two pictures from the functions.