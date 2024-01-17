The Internet Thinks Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Daughter Shora Looks Like Radhika Apte. Agree?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared this image. (courtesy: NawazuddinSiddiqui )

Nawazuddin Siddiqui treated his Instafam to a throwback video of daughter Shora. In the video, Shora can be seen mimicking one of her her school teachers at a friends' meet. She can be seen chilling and dancing with her friends as well. Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote in the caption, "Kya dosto ke beech apni teacher ki nakal karna sahi baat hai (Is it fair to mimic your teacher in the presence of friends?)" The Internet found an uncanny resemblance between Shora and Radhika Apte. Let's have a look at the comments section. A user wrote, "Why does she look like Radhika Apte's younger version." Another user wrote, "Why does Nawazuddin's daughter look like Radhika Apte though?" A comment read, "Radhika apte .. dusra Janam huaa (Radhika Apte was reborn). Take a look at Nawazuddin Siddiqui's post here:

A few days back, Nawazuddin Siddiqui wished his daughter Shora happy birthday with a video. The video, which was shared along with Dua Lipa's Be The One playing in the background, shows Shora dancing to music. The clip also includes a few childhood pictures of Shora and her father. In one of the frames, she can be seen sitting on Nawazuddin's lap inside a car. The montage concludes with a "Happy Birthday" text written on Shora's pictures. Sharing the video, Nawazuddin wrote, "Happiest Birthday, Shora." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Akshat Ajay Sharma's Haddi. Speaking to Times Of India, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed how Shora reacted to his look in the film. He said, "My daughter was very upset when she saw me dressed as a woman. She now knows that it's for a role and is fine now. I must say this, after this experience, I have huge respect for actresses who do this on a daily basis. Itna saara taam jhaam hota hai. Hair, make-up, kapde, nails... pura sansar leke chalna padta hai. Now I know why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It's absolutely justified. I will have more patience now (laughs)!"