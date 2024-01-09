The Internet's Reaction To Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Saindhav Look: 'When Rajinikanth Meets Ganesh Gaitonde'

Image instagrammed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. (courtesy: NawazuddinSiddiqui )

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a name that needs no introduction. The actor, known for his prolific roles and versatility, is all set to make his Telugu debut in superstar Venkatesh's 75th movie Saindhav. Sharing the happy news with fans, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has posted a video in which he is seen dressed in a traditional white and gold dhoti and veshti, with a white shirt. In the clip, he is seen twirling the veshti before placing it on his shoulder – an action made iconic by legendary actor Rajinikanth. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Debuting in #TeluguCinema be like #Saindhav. Releasing on 13th Jan, 2024.” Needless to say, fans were thrilled to see the video and many felt that the video reminded them of another iconic Nawazuddin Siddiqui character – Ganesh Gaitonde from Sacred Games – albeit with a Rajinikanth touch. For instance, one fan said: “Ganesh Gaitonde vibe after a long time.” “Ek dum Rajni style,” said another user. A third user said, “Rajini sir,” while another fan summed it up by saying, “When Rajinikanth meets Ganesh Gaitonde.”

Actor Sharib Hashmi said, “Angar,” with fire emojis, while Rasika Dugal said, “Uff.”

Watch the video here:

During a press meet, ahead of the film's release, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about the film and working with veteran actor Venkatesh. He said, “I have never seen a role as a villain or hero. What matters is whether the character excites me or not. Sometimes there is more opportunity to perform in negative roles than positive ones. Director Sailesh has designed a very unique role in Saindhav. It is a character with a lot of potential to perform.”

About Venkatesh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui added, “There's a lot to learn from him, it was a good experience to shoot with him. You'll see a whole new side of him in the film… I believe there's a lot to learn from him. I observed that he has a lot of patience. It's something I wish to learn from him.”

In addition to Venkatesh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saindhav also stars child artist Ssara, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and Andrea Jeremiah, among others.