The Internet Loves Tahira Kashyap's 'Rap Shap' Video

Tahira Kashyap, who frequently delights her Instafam by sharing posts from different facets of her life, added a new video to her profile. In the video, the author can be seen goofing around as she tried some "rap shap" (her words). Tahira added a dose of humour to her post and she wrote: "Thoda rap shap! I went out of frame, rested and came up again! (na baal sambhal rahen hain, na hoodie aur na hi lyrics)." In the comments section, Yami Gautam dropped a LOL and heart emoji. "Keep the child in you always alive," wrote an Instagram user. "This is so cute," added another. "Love how unapologetically funny you are," read another comment.

Tahira Kashyap is married to Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The couple are parents to a son named Virajveer and daughter named Varushka. The actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan which released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Tahira Kashyap has written four books. Her latest book is called The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. Tahira wrote her first book I Promise in 2011, followed by her next novel Souled Out. She also co-authored husband Ayushmann Khurrana's biography Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood. She has also has directed short films like Pinni and Toffee. The latter was screened at the 30th Cinekid International Film Festival, Amsterdam and at the 14th Bahamas International Film Festival.