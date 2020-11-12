Tahira Kashyap And Her Elves Are Working On Some Super Cool Diwali Decor. Pics Inside

Tahira Kashyap shared this photo (courtesy tahirakashyap)

Highlights Tahira shared pics of her Diwali decor on Instagram

"And the team is back!" she wrote

"This time for Diwali decorations," she added

Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana and their kids Virajveer and Varushka were established as bona-fide DIY champions earlier this year. Remember their DIY party decor? Ahead of Diwali, Tahira and her pint-sized helpers are back with some supercool made-at-home decor ideas. Tahira shared glimpses of their Diwali special craft session on Instagram and we spotted some very cute and colourful Diwali lanterns. In her caption, Tahira hilariously said she and her team are ready to be "hired" for Diwali party decor. "And the team is back! This time for Diwali decorations! You can hire us too," Tahira captioned her photos, in which Virajveer and Varushka can be seen posing with their creations.

In April, Tahira, Ayushmann and Virajveer celebrated Varushka's birthday in lockdown. However, staying at home did not dampen their spirits. Unable to shop for some party decor, the entire Khurrana-Kashyap team got busy creating festoons and banners for Varushka's birthday. Tahira shared glimpses of the birthday party that brought everyone together and wrote: "Happy birthday Varushka! This is a unique lockdown birthday for our 6-year-old! We tried our best to make it special! Sharing the joy with you."

Celebrations in the Khurrana-Kashyap household are always pretty unique, which is best summed up in this Karwa Chauth post shared by Tahira. "Last Karwa Chauth in times of corona! Honestly had set out to make snowflakes (paucity of time leads to this kind of self-art) until someone pointed out - 'Why would you make coronavirus?!' Now blame it on my skills or mind being clouded constantly by this stupid virus. Wishing you all a very happy corona fee Karwa Chauth," she wrote.

In terms of work, Tahira recently released the book The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. Ayushmann will next be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's new film.