The Internet Is Thrilled To Meet Katrina Kaif's Lookalike

Attention please. The Internet just learnt about Bollywood star Katrina Kaif's doppelganger and fans clearly can't keep calm. Several Instagram users chanced upon pictures of the actress' doppelganger and we must tell you that the resemblance is uncanny. In case you are wondering who the aforementioned lookalike is, we are here to help. Her name is Alina Rai and she is a social media star. She has over 203k followers on Instagram. Alina Rai describes herself as an actor in her Instagram bio. A quick glance at Alina Rai's Instagram profile showcases her uncanny resemblance to Katrina Kaif. The comments section of her posts was filled up with comments from fans. "Is that Katrina?" read a comment. "This picture is actually confusing. Katrina or Alina," added another Instagram user. "You are a carbon copy of Katrina," read another comment.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif is busy with the shooting of Tiger 3 with co-star Salman Khan.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot. She will also star in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.