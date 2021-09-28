What Katrina Kaif Wrote In Her Birthday Wish For Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny

A fan club photo of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (courtesy filmyantizone)

Highlights Katrina dedicated an Instagram story to Sunny Kaushal

"Happy birthday, Sunny Kaushal," she wrote

Katrina is rumoured to be dating Vicky, Sunny's brother

Guess what? Katrina Kaif just wished Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal on Instagram - it's his birthday, after all. Sharing a photo of Shiddat actor Sunny Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wrote: "Happy birthday, Sunny Kaushal. May your days be filled with sunshine, joy and love." Aww, isn't that just the cutest birthday wish ever? Of all the birthday wishes pouring in for Sunny Kaushal, the one shared by Katrina Kaif is special. For the uninitiated, Katrina Kaif is rumoured to be dating actor Vicky Kaushal, Sunny's brother. The rumoured couple have never addressed speculation about their relationship but their social media activities drop major hints.

Here's how Katrina Kaif wished Sunny Kaushal on his birthday:

Earlier this month, Sunny Kaushal opened up about meeting Katrina Kaif for the first time last year, during the release of his web show The Forgotten Army. "I've met her. When 'The Forgotten Army' was released, she was there as she's a very good friend of Kabir Khan. So, I've met her a couple of times and she's very sweet," Sunny Kaushal told ETimes.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Sunny Kaushal also revealed how his family reacted when rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's speculated engagement took over the Internet: "I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, 'Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)'."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attended the screening of Shershaah together last month, carefully avoiding being photgraphed together. They have also often exchanged reactions on social media. The first chapter in the book of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's speculated romance began on an episode of Koffee With Karan 6 in 2018 when Katrina Kaif said that she would "look good with Vicky Kaushal on screen." Vicky Kaushal appeared to faint when he was told about Katrina's statement during the show.