Katrina Kaif Woke Up Like This In Vienna? Here's What She Said

Looks like Katrina Kaif is on a world tour, courtesy the shooting schedule of Tiger 3. After wrapping work commitments in Turkey, Katrina Kaif is now touring Austria, glimpses of which she has been sharing on her Instagram stories. On Thursday, Katrina Kaif shared a snippet of her morning routine from Vienna and it involves a fruity breakfast spread. Katrina Kaif checked into Instagram from the luxurious Palais Hansen Kempinski in the Austrian capital with a photo, in which she can be seen chilling in a lounge robe. Do you think Katrina Kaif woke up like this? Not really. Even for her breakfast routine, Katrina Kaif had her hair and make-up on spot - she assigned credit for her morning look to celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Earlier, Anaita shared this postcard from their bus ride en-route Vienna:" The obsession continues, especially on our rockstar tour bus!"

On her Instagram stories, Katrina Kaif also shared some of her favourite moments in Vienna. Katrina Kaif embraced the "sweater weather" with a neon punch:

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's team also shared snippets of their bus tour. "Travelling in style," said the caption.

As the name suggests, Tiger 3 will be the third instalment in Kabir Khan's series of Tiger films, which started with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. Salman Khan will reprise his role as special agent Avinash Singh Rathore while Katrina Kaif will be seen again as Zoya Humaini - the film also stars Emraan Hashmi. Tentatively titled Tiger 3, the film is expected to release sometime next year. Previously, Tiger 3 has been filmed in counties such as Turkey and Russia. A few major dance and action sequences will reportedly be filmed in Austria.