Kriti Sanon Recalls Sudden Change In Katrina Kaif After She Started Dating Vicky Kaushal: "This Is Your Playlist?"

Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal were the latest guests on the chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. During their conversation, Vicky Kaushal revealed how he and Katrina Kaif initially connected over a Punjabi song. It was then that Kriti Sanon pointed out a noticeable change in Katrina after she started dating Vicky.

What's Happening

Vicky Kaushal recalled a fun road trip he took with Katrina Kaif, during which the actress fell in love with a Punjabi song.

Vicky said, "I love Punjabi music. I listen to a lot of Punjabi music. Once we (he and Katrina) were travelling - it was before we got married - there was one Punjabi song I was hooked on. I loved that Punjabi song. She also started enjoying it. Then she very cutely made a video singing that song in Punjabi. She was like, 'I'm going to sing this song.' She thought it was a romantic song."

This is when Kriti Sanon chimed in and shared the change she noticed in Katrina after she started dating Vicky: "We used to work out in the same gym, and when Katrina started dating you, suddenly her playlist changed. Suddenly, her playlist had Punjabi music. I looked at her and said, 'This is your playlist?!' Because those definitely weren't the songs she was listening to before. She was like, 'Yeah, I like it. I can update you.'"

About Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy

Katrina, 43, and Vicky Kaushal, 37, announced their pregnancy in September. They were blessed with a baby boy on November 7, 2025.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021 at the picturesque Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. It was an intimate wedding attended only by the couple's family and close friends.

While Katrina maintained a low profile throughout her pregnancy, Vicky was often spotted attending social and film events.

In A Nutshell

On Two Much, Vicky Kaushal shared a special memory of a road trip with Katrina Kaif, where they bonded over Punjabi songs. Kriti Sanon added that Katrina's gym playlist soon changed to Punjabi music after she started dating Vicky.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon Recalls Surprise Call From Hrithik Roshan After Her Debut In Heropanti: "My Phone Buzzed At 2 AM"