The Internet Is Smitten By Aditya Roy Kapur's New Haircut: "Looking Handsome"

Aditya Roy Kapur set the Internet on fire with his brand new look. The actor got a haircut and he is seen showing off his new hairdo. Celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim shared pictures on his Instagram feed. In one click, Aditya can be seen posing sideways. In another click, Aalim can be seen cutting his hair. The pictures drew a whole lot of love from the Internet. A fan wrote, "I cantttttt evennnnn!!! Forgot how to breathe!" Another comment read, "My God, he's soo hot." Another comment read, "Super Sexy." Another comment read, "Looking handsome." Take a look:

A few days ago, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with her Metro... In Dino co-star Aditya Roy Kapur and director Anurag Basu. The trio can be seen happily posing for a selfie. Sara captioned the post, "Metro In Dino. Madness mein hum teeno." Metro... In Dino marks Sara Ali Khan's first project with the director, while Aditya Roy Kapur has previously worked with Anurag Basu in the 2020 film Ludo. Metro... In Dino is an anthology film that also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

On the professional front, Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up for his next project, Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. Aditya Roy Kapur made his web debut with the Disney Plus Hotstar series The Night Manager. The series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Anil Kapoor, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl. The series has been directed by Sandeep Modi.