The Internet Is Obsessed With These New Pics Of Shah Rukh Khan. Courtesy - Manager Pooja Dadlani

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: FilmyGupshups)

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani kickstarted the Dunki countdown with three absolutely captivating images of the superstar, each clicked in different shades. The first image features the Pathaan star in a monochrome setting. In the second photo, we can see Shah Rukh Khan, exuding his charm while leaning against a window. The third photo has the actor gazing out of the window. It's safe to say, Shah Rukh Khan won over his fans and followers with each frame. For the caption, Pooja Dadlani wrote, "Experience every shade of life… on this Journey of Dunki ( डंकी ) Get ready to come along with us in 30 days..."

The comment below the pictures are aww-dorable. Thanking Pooja Dadlani, one fan wrote,"Thank you pooja mam for this. We love you," while another wrote, "So elegant, so beautiful, just looking like an Emperor!"

Take a look at the post now:

Just a day before Diwali, Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans to two new posters of his next film Dunki. The superstar shared a couple of pictures on Instagram. The opening frame shows SRK riding a scooter with his co-stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikram Kochhar sitting behind him, while Anil Grover is riding a bicycle next to them. The cycle carries a heart-shaped placard that reads, “Happy Diwali”. The first poster was shared with the text, “Apno ke saath manaye Diwali. [Celebrate Diwali with your closed ones.]”. The next poster also features Vicky Kaushal. The slide shows SRK, Vicky, Taapsee, Vikram and Anil standing against a blackboard with IELTS (International English Language Testing System) books in their hands.

The text on the second poster read, “Yeh naya saal apno ke naal. [This new year with your closed ones.]" Shah Rukh Khan wrote in the caption, “Bina aisi family ke, kaise hogi Diwali aur kaisa hoga New Year? Asli maza toh saath chalne, saath rukne, aur saath hi celebrate karne mein hai… Dunki ki poori duniya hai yeh ullu de patthe! [Without such a family, how will Diwali and New Year be? The real fun is in walking together, staying together, and celebrating together… This is the whole world of Dunki]”.

Take a look:

These new posters came a week after Shah Rukh Khan shared the first set of posters. On November 4, the actor dropped two posters that featured the Dunki team. In the opening frame, SRK can be seen walking on the streets in India with Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar. In the next poster, they can be seen walking on a deserted land. In the caption, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Hum bilkul usi tarah dikh rahe hain jaise Raju [Rajkumar Hirani] sir ne apne “Ullu ke patthon” ko imagine kiya tha...Inke baare mein bahot kuch share karna abhi baaki hai...[We just look like the way Raju Sir had imagined. Have a lot to share about them].”

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. Dunki is slated to release on Christmas this year.