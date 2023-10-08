The Internet Is Gushing Over This 'Kabir-Preeti Reunion.' Viral Video Inside

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: timepasshai)

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani left their fans pleasantly surprised as they recreated the magic of Kabir Singh song Kaise Hua for a stage show in Doha. The duo, who performed at a starry event in Qatar's capital Doha along with other Bollywood celebrities, hogged all the limelight with their sizzling chemistry on stage as they performed to the songs from their 2019 film Kabir Singh. In a video shared on social media, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani can be seen rekindling the magic of their characters Kabir and Preeti. As predicted, fans could not get enough of the reunion. One wrote, "Need Kabir Singh 2.0," while another said, "So happy for youuu."

This is the video we are talking about:

Shahid and kiara of course need another film with them 🥹❤️ https://t.co/m7cHzekkAXpic.twitter.com/K6qYgOKR9J — a. (@advanisgf) October 7, 2023

The video of their performance was also shared by Kiara Advani on her Instagram stories alongside the caption, "The Kabir Preeti reunion."

Here are some inside pictures from the event shared by Shahid Kapoor:

Besides Shahid and Kiara, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez were among the Bollywood celebrities who performed at a starry event in Qatar's capital Doha on October 6. Varun Dhawan has also shared a bunch of photographs featuring “happy focused faces.” Varun, Tiger Shroff, Shahid, Kiara, Rakul and Jacqueline were accompanied by actor and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, comedian Bharti Singh, and rapper King in the pictures. In the caption, Varun Dhawan shared that he made Tiger [Shroff] smile and is nervous to dance next to Shahid [Kapoor]. “Happy focused faces to take over Doha. In just 5 days we managed to sell out an arena. Ready to dance our hearts out. P.S- I made Tiger [Shroff] smile Entertainer No.1 And I'm nervous to dance next to Shahid [Kapoor]!!!” read the caption.

Reacting to the post, actress Bani J wrote, "You're gonna do great Vdv! channel the nervousness! All the bestttttt!”Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff commented: “Cuuuutest” and added a bunch of red hearts.

Tiger Shroff also shared a “little sneak peek” of their dance rehearsals on Instagram. The three actors first performed the hook step of Tiger Shroff's latest song Hum Aaye Hain from his upcoming film Ganpath. Next, Shahid Kapoor took the lead with Mauja Hi Mauja. The song is from his cult classic Jab We Met. In the end, it was Varun Dhawan who picked the song Saturday Saturday, from his film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Tiger Shroff captioned the post: “A little sneek peek into our rehearsals…dancing with these two superstars at a sold out show tonight…hum arahe hai.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi and Bloody Daddy. Before that, he featured in the sports drama Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it starred Nani in the lead role. The actor will also be seen in an untitled romantic film with Kriti Sanon.