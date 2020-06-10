The Gulabo Sitabo Tongue Twister Is Keeping These Celebs Very Busy

Taapsee, Vicky and Varun attempting the tongue twister (courtesy Twitter, Instagram)

Highlights Taapsee shared a video on her Instagram story

KJo apologised in advance for his video

Rajkummar, Vicky, Ishaan nailed the challenge

"Gulabo ki khatar patar se, titar witar Sitabo. Sitabo ke agar magar se uthal puthal Gulabo..." sounds simple, right? Try saying it five times, like Amitabh Bachchan asked celebrities to. Just days ahead of the release of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Gulabo Sitabo, the co-stars dropped an interesting challenge for their colleagues - the challenge is to ace the tongue twister mentioned above and say it five times without a glitch. Started by Ayushmann and Big B, the challenge has been keeping celebs such as Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Yami Gautam, Ishaan Khatter, Vikrant Massey among others rather busy.

Taapsee Pannu shared a video of her attempting the tongue twister on her Instagram story:

📸 #IGStory | Taapsee Pannu attempts the #GulaboSitabo tongue twister challenge that Ayushmann nominated her in and further nominates @Imangadbedi for it.

The film comes out on June 12th on @PrimeVideoIN

(via @taapsee@ayushmannk) pic.twitter.com/RPbab6A6Xt — #GulaboSitabo On Prime June 12th (@AyushmannUpdate) June 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan ko "bahut mazza ayaa".

Accepting the challenge, Vicky Kaushal turned out to be a king of tongue twisters.

Karan Johar did accept the challenge but issued an apology in advance. LOL.

Rajkummar Rao added several moods to the tongue twister and it turned out to be awesome.

So, how do you think Yami Gautam performed?

Ishaan Khatter's tongue twister challenge video turned out to be super cool.

Here's major tongue twister goals from Vikrant Massey:

It all started with Amitabh Bachchan writing this with a video of him attempting the tongue twister himself: "Bas 5 baar bolna hai yeh tongue twister Koshish karenge aap log .. Karenge toh humari chandi ho jayegi.. Sivaye ek ke." Meanwhile, Ayushmann had this to say: "Baankey tongue twisters mein bhi mahir hai."

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Baankey, aka Sitabo - a young, shrewd, not-so-well off and hot headed tenant. Big B's character is named Mirza, the titular Sitabo, who is an aged and grumpy landlord.

Gulabo Sitabo will have a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.