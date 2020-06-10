The Gulabo Sitabo Tongue Twister Is Keeping These Celebs Very Busy

Highlights
"Gulabo ki khatar patar se, titar witar Sitabo. Sitabo ke agar magar se uthal puthal Gulabo..." sounds simple, right? Try saying it five times, like Amitabh Bachchan asked celebrities to. Just days ahead of the release of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Gulabo Sitabo, the co-stars dropped an interesting challenge for their colleagues - the challenge is to ace the tongue twister mentioned above and say it five times without a glitch. Started by Ayushmann and Big B, the challenge has been keeping celebs such as Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Yami Gautam, Ishaan Khatter, Vikrant Massey among others rather busy.
Taapsee Pannu shared a video of her attempting the tongue twister on her Instagram story:
Taapsee Pannu attempts the #GulaboSitabo tongue twister challenge that Ayushmann nominated her in and further nominates Angad Bedi for it. The film comes out on June 12th on Prime Video.
The film comes out on June 12th on @PrimeVideoIN

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan ko "bahut mazza ayaa".
Accepting the challenge, Vicky Kaushal turned out to be a king of tongue twisters.
Accepting the challenge from Shoojit Da and Bhumi Pednekar. Looking forward to #GulaboSitabo on Prime Video. Now challenging Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, and Kiara Advani.
Karan Johar did accept the challenge but issued an apology in advance. LOL.
My dear Ayushmann I have accepted your challenge and I have to say I am terrible at it! My apologies!!! All the best for #gulabositabo can't wait to see it !! My best wishes to Amitabh Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar and for the tongue twisting trauma I nominate Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor!
Rajkummar Rao added several moods to the tongue twister and it turned out to be awesome.
Thank you for tagging me Bhumi Pednekar. This was too much fun. Here's my attempt at #GulaboSitabo tongue twister challenge. I tag Patralekhaa, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and others.
So, how do you think Yami Gautam performed?
Ishaan Khatter's tongue twister challenge video turned out to be super cool.
In Vicky Kaushal's words.. I also felt like acting. So I did it. Nominating Siddhant Chaturvedi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma!
Here's major tongue twister goals from Vikrant Massey:
Vikrant Massey successfully completes #GulaboSitabo Challenge and nominated Taapsee, Bhuvan Bam, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
And nominated

It all started with Amitabh Bachchan writing this with a video of him attempting the tongue twister himself: "Bas 5 baar bolna hai yeh tongue twister Koshish karenge aap log .. Karenge toh humari chandi ho jayegi.. Sivaye ek ke." Meanwhile, Ayushmann had this to say: "Baankey tongue twisters mein bhi mahir hai."
Bas 5 baar bolna hai yeh tongue twister.. Koshish karenge aap log .. Karenge toh Humari chandi ho jayegi.. Sivaye ek ke! Nominating Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar. "Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar Sitabo Sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal Gulabo" Catch #GulaboSitabo on Prime Video.
Baankey tongue twisters mein bhi mahir hai. I nominate Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Badshah, Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee to do this challenge. "Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar Sitabo Sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal Gulabo" Catch #GulaboSitabo on Prime on June 12 for its World Premiere.
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Baankey, aka Sitabo - a young, shrewd, not-so-well off and hot headed tenant. Big B's character is named Mirza, the titular Sitabo, who is an aged and grumpy landlord.
Gulabo Sitabo will have a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.