Karan Johar Was A Sport And Took The Gulabo Sitabo Tongue Twister Challenge

Filmmaker Karan Johar is the latest addition to the list of celebrities to take the Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister challenge. As a part of the challenge, one is supposed to say "Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo, sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo," five times without stopping. Karan Johar, who failed at the tongue twister challenge, nominated Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. Sharing the video, KJo wrote: "My dear Ayushmann, I have accepted your challenge and I have to say I am terrible at it! My apologies! All the best for Gulabo Sitabo. Can't wait to see it. My best wishes to Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar, Juhi Chaturvedi and for the tongue twisting trauma."

So far, only Ayushmann Khurrana has nailed the tongue twister challenge. Nominating Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Badshah, Arjun Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu to take the challenge, Ayushmann wrote: "Baankey ( the name of his character in Gulabo Sitabo) tongue twisters mein bhi mahir hai."

On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan started the Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister challenge, as a part of which, he nominated celebrities to repeat the tongue twister five times without fumbling. He wrote: "Bas 5 baar bolna hai yeh tongue twister.. Koshish karenge aap log .. Karenge toh humari chandi ho jayegi.. Sivaye ek ke." Besides his Gulabo Sitabo co-star Ayushmann, Big B nominated Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo, is set in Lucknow. The film showcases the twisted equation of Mirza Sheikh (Amitabh Bachchan) and his tenant Baankey (Ayushmann Khurrana), and a dilapidated building Fatima Mahal - the root cause of their fight. The film is slated to release on Amazon Prime on June 12. Gulabo Sitabo marks Big B and Ayushmann's first collaboration.