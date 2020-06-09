Gulabo Sitabo: In Amitabh Bachchan vs Ayushmann Khurrana, Guess Who Won The Tongue Twister Challenge?

Big B (L), Ayushmann (R) in stills from the videos. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Big B nominated Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli and Kartik Aaryan

Ayushmann nominated KJo, Taapsee and Varun Dhawan

Big B started the tongue twister challenge on social media

''Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo, sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo." Quite twisted, na? Well, that was the purpose behind sharing this tongue twister. On Monday, Gulabo Sitabo stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana took the tongue twister challenge, an activity to promote their upcoming film, as a part of which they had to repeat the aforementioned tongue twister five times, without stopping. Big B, who launched the challenge on social media, had a little bit of difficulty in saying the tongue twister five times. However, his co-star Ayushmann nailed the challenge.

Nominating Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar to take the challenge, Big B wrote: "Bas 5 baar bolna hai yeh tongue twister.. Koshish karenge aap log .. Karenge toh humari chandi ho jayegi.. Sivaye ek ke."

Meanwhile, Ayushmann nominated Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Badshah, Arjun Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu and wrote: "Baankey ( the name of his character in Gulabo Sitabo) tongue twisters mein bhi mahir hai."

Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is slated to release on Amazon Prime on June 12. This is Big B's fourth project with the director. He has earlier worked with Shoojit Sircar in Piku, co-starring Deepika Padukone in the titular role and late actor Irrfan Khan. The duo also collaborated for Pink, and Shoebite (which never released in theatres).

Ayushmann Khurrana worked with Shoojit Sircar in the 2012 romantic comedy Vicky Donor, co-starring Annu Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The film marked his debut in Bollywood. Gulabo Sitabo is Amitabh Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal's first project together.