<i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i> New Promo: Kapil Sharma Teaches Punjabi To Jr NTR

The makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show shared a promo video from the upcoming episode that will feature Devara stars JR NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The makers shared a snippet, where the show's host Kapil Sharma asks Jr NTR to say a few lines in Punjabi to Archana Puran Singh. "Can I teach you a line in Punjabi? Will you say it," Kapil asks Jr NTR, adding, "The Punjabis will love it." Kapil then asks the RRR star to look at Archana Puran Singh and say a romantic dialogue.

Jr NTR, hesitant at first, said, "You will make me say something wrong." Kapil jokingly told Archana Puran Sinh, "I told you men are scared of you." Jr NTR told Kapil, "I can't even call her Archana ji. I remember her as Ms Briganza." Jr NTR then says the dialogue in Punjabi, which roughly translates to "Miss Briganza, every time I look at you... I get nightmares." ICYDK, Ms Briganza was the name of Archana Puran Singh's character in Karan Johar's 1998 family drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The makers shared a promo video from the show and wrote, "Kaisi lagi Jr NTR ki Punjabi? Watch the new episode of #The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2, this Funnyvaar, 8 pm, only on Netflix."

Jr NTR's Devara released in theatres on Friday. Meanwhile, the second season of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show began streaming last week. Alia Bhatt along with her Jigra co-star Vedang Raina, director Vasan Bala and producer Karan Johar, were the first guests for the the second season of the show.