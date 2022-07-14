The Gray Man: When Dhanush's Sons Yatra And Linga 'Completely' Stole The Show At The Premiere

Dhanush with his sons Yatra and Linga. (courtesy: dhanushkraja)

Dhanush attended the premiere of The Gray Man in Los Angeles with his sons - Yatra and Linga at the TCL Chinese Theatre. The actor shared photos with them, looking suave in black suits and posing for the cameras. In the caption, he mentioned that his sons, in fact, "stole the show" at the premiere night. "When you realise they have completely stolen the show from you. At The Gray Man premiere with Yathra and Linga," Dhanush wrote and added white heart emojis. The Gray Man is Dhanush's forthcoming Hollywood film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and co-stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick and Rege-Jean Page.

The pictures are now doing the rounds of the Internet. One fan wrote, "Million dollar picture." Actor Prasanna even commented on Dhanush's post and wrote, "Wow. The Boys are rocking."

Take a look at Dhanush's post below:

A video of Dhanush shaking hands with co-star Chris Evans has also gone viral. The actor was later seen posing for a starry picture with the entire cast of the film as well as the Russo brothers.

#Dhanush with the entire cast of #TheGrayMan



A day ago, Dhanush shared a picture with director duo Anthony and Joe Russo, best known for helming Avengers: Endgame. In the caption, he wrote, "The Russo brothers are coming to India soon. Super thrilled." Dhanush plays Avik San in the film which will release on the streaming platform Netflix on July 22.

The Gray Man is based on the novel by Mark Greaney. Talking about his role, Dhanush earlier said, in a video uploaded by Netflix, "It was incredible. This movie is a roller coaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people."

The Gray Man marks Dhanush's second international venture. The first being The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir in 2018.