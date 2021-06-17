The 'Glare' In Taapsee Pannu's Eyes In This Pic Proves That She Is Having A Blast In Moscow

Taapsee Pannu shared this picture.(Image courtesy: taapsee)

Actress Taapsee Pannu is currently enjoying the time of her life with her sister Shagun Pannu in Moscow. The 33-year-old actress has been sharing postcards from Russia on a regular basis. On Thursday, she added a new picture to her Moscow diaries on Instagram. In the picture, Taapsee Pannu looks gorgeous as she sports red lipstick. She can be seen dressed in a black embroidered jacket and a matching sweater underneath. Taapsee's signature curly locks falling on her forehead complete the picture. In the caption of the post, she summed up how her "trip has been so far" as she wrote: "Glare in one eye, hair in the other! Exactly how the trip has been so far." The actress' post received scores of comments from her fans. Among others, Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi commented on Taapsee's post and wrote: "omg."

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's new picture here:

Yesterday, Taapsee was seen pulling off a stunning desi look in Moscow as she wore a blue saree for the third day of her vacation. She paired the saree with a yellow blouse and kept it a little comfortable as she wore white sneakers with the outfit. She shared a picture of herself and Shagun Pannu on Instagram. "You me and the beauty," she wrote in the caption.

Check out Taapsee's desi look here:

Here are some more pictures of Taapsee from her very happening Moscow trip:

In terms of work. Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Haseen Dilruba will premiere on Netflix on July 2. The film also features Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles. She will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa and cricketer Mithali Raj's biopic Shabaash Mithu.