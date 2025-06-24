Russia Welcomes Iran-Israel Ceasefire, Hopes It Will Last

Russia said on Tuesday that it would welcome a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, after both sides and US President Donald Trump announced a halt in hostilities.

"If a ceasefire has indeed been achieved, this can only be welcomed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow hoped "that this will be a sustainable ceasefire".

Moscow provides crucial backing for Tehran, but did not swing forcefully behind its partner even as the United States launched strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities over the weekend.

When asked about accusations that Russia provided only tepid and symbolic support for Iran, Peskov hit back, saying that there were "many who want to use the situation to pour oil onto the fire and spoil the partnership between Moscow and Tehran".

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not announce any concrete support for his key ally, even as Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi headed to Moscow a day after the US strikes.

Putin slammed attacks on Iran in the meeting with Araghchi as "unprovoked" and "unjustified", without directly mentioning the United States, adding that Russia was "making efforts to help the Iranian people", without elaborating.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)