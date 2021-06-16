Taapsee Pannu Wore A Saree In Moscow And Had A Day Of Adventure

Taapsee Pannu shared this photo (courtesy taapsee )

Taapsee Pannu's got style, no really! The Haseen Dillruba actress is currently holidaying in Moscow with her partner in crime - sister Shagun Pannu, glimpses of which the Pannu sisters are sharing on their Instagram. On Wednesday, we realised that Taapsee Pannu is a true blue desi girl as she packed a saree for her vacation wardrobe. For her third day in the Russian city, Taapsee opted for a blue saree, which she styled with a yellow blouse. To keep it comfortable and convenient, Taapsee put on a pair of white sneakers and took over Moscow.

It was a day full of adventures for Taapse and Shagun Pannu - they started the day with a breakfast session at a Russian cafe and followed it up with a tour of the Moscow Central Pavilion. Taapsee sent a cute postcard on Instagram for her fans and wrote: "You me and the beauty!"

Here are Taapsee Pannu's saree not sorry photos from Moscow:

Just a day ago, Taapsee was spotted exploring Moscow on her new ride - a scooter. "My sight-seeing partner."

Here are some more photos Taapsee shared from her Moscow vacation:

Taapsee Pannu took off on vacation just ahead of the release of her upcoming movie Haseen Dillruba. Directed by Vinil Matthew, the murder mystery is all set to release on Netflix on July 2. Taapsee co-stars in the movie with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Taapsee Pannu's upcoming list of movies also include Loop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.