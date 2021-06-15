Taapsee Pannu, On Her New Ride, Takes Over Moscow. See Pic

Taapsee Pannu shared this photo (courtesy taapsee )

Highlights Taapsee has been sharing pics from Russia on Instagram

In Moscow, Taapsee took a ride on a hot air balloon

She was also spotted on a scooter in Moscow

Taapsee Pannu is having the time of her life in Moscow. The Haseen Dillruba actress is holidaying in Russia with her all-time partner in crime, her sister Shagun Pannu. The Pannu sisters are filling up their Instagram with glimpses of their vacation diaries and making us green with envy. On Tuesday, Taapsee made a few new entries to her vacation album - in one, she can be seen going on a hot air balloon safari while in another, she can be seen exploring the streets of Moscow on a scooter. Talking about her ride for the day, the scooter, Taapsee captioned her photo: "Let's woosh! My sight-seeing partner."

Dressed in blue separates, Taapsee was all set for the day - she accessorised with a pair of white sneakers, a satchel and some traditional jewellery pieces.

Meanwhile, Taapsee's hot air balloon ride must have been pretty interesting. She added this filmy caption, a redone dialogue by Amitabh Bachchan, to her post: "Main aur mera hot air balloon.... Aksar yeh baat karte hai..."

The day Taapsee Pannu checked into Moscow, she wrote about embracing the 'old normal' in this post: "Time to surround myself with colours, sit on street side, looking at the sky, take a deep breath and say 'all is well'. Also, hello Moscow! Let's feel close to 'normal' again!"

Taapsee Pannu took off on vacation just ahead of the release of her upcoming movie Haseen Dillruba. Directed by Vinil Matthew, the murder mystery is all set to release on Netflix on July 2. Taapsee co-stars in the movie with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Taapsee Pannu's upcoming list of movies also include Loop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.