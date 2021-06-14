Kanika Dhillon Slams Writer-Director Navjot Gulati For 'Sexist' Tweet About Haseen Dillruba Credits; Taapsee Pannu Reacts

Kanika Dhillon is the writer of Taapsee's Haseen Dillruba (courtesy kanika.d)

Kanika Dhillon, the writer of Taapsee Pannu's upcoming movie Haseen Dillruba, called out writer-filmmaker Navjot Gulati for a distasteful tweet, which reeks of sexism and misogyny. In a recent tweet, Mr Gulati said that Kanika Dhillon's credit as the writer of Haseen Dillruba was included in the film's trailer as her husband Himanshu Sharma is one of the producers of the movie. On Monday, Ms Dhillon slammed Navjot Gulati in a strongly worded tweet and wrote: "I am quite shocked by your extremely sexist - misogynist and bordering on idiotic comment. Neither will I list down my body of work because your pea sized brain will not be able to process a successful woman making it on her own! You may have a brain freeze! Have a good day."

Hi @Navjotalive I am quite shocked by ur extremely SEXIST - MYSOGINIST and bordering on IDIOTIC comment Neither will I list down my body of work cos ur pea sized brain will not be able to process a successful woman making it on her own! U may hav a brain freeze! Have a good day https://t.co/hDDhSlBEpS — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) June 14, 2021

In another tweet, Kanika Dhillon added: "Because of writers like you - who display their stupidity on something that should be applauded as a welcome step by the writing fraternity - other very deserving writers do not get top billing as is their right - shame on you!" Navjot Gulati, a writer-director, has films such as Jai Mummy Di, Happily Ever After and Best Girlfriend to his credit.

And mr @Navjotalive because of writers like YOU - who display their STUPIDITY on something tht should be Applauded as a welcome step by the writing fraternity- other very deserving writers do not get top Billing as is their right-- shame on u! https://t.co/hDDhSlBEpS — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) June 14, 2021

Meanwhile, in his defence, Navjot Gulati added in separate tweets that his intention was not to sound "sexist" but to point out not always writers get their due credit in film trailers. Taapsee Pannu, who is the lead star of Haseen Dillruba, tweeted that what could have been a "progressive call" by Navjot Gulati, was overshadowed by his "sexist rant": "A progressive call to credit a writer turned into a sexist rant by the age old misogyny of crediting a woman's success to the house she marries in or the man she married. Your righteous call for equal credit can't be overtaken by the bitterness in you."

A progressive call to credit a writer turned into a sexist rant by the age old misogyny of crediting a woman's success to the house she marries in or the man she married. Your righteous call for equal credit can't be overtaken by the bitterness in u. https://t.co/B7FrdSRakL — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 14, 2021

Directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The murder thriller is all set to premiere on Netflix on July 2.