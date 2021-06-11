Haseen Dillruba Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Leads The Show In Love Triangle Murder Mystery

Haseen Dillruba Trailer: Taapsee Pannu in a still (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights 'Haseen Dillruba' premieres on Netflix on July 2

The film is directed by Vinil Mathew

Taapsee co-stars with Harshvardhan Rane and Vikrant Massey in the film

What's the best possible combination for a gripping Bollywood thriller? Taapsee Pannu, a murder mystery and a nail-biting storyline. That's exactly what the Haseen Dillruba trailer has to offer. The trailer introduces three main characters of what appears to be a love triangle - Taapsee Pannu as Rani, Vikrant Massey as her husband Rishabh and Harshvardhan Rane as her lover Neel Tripathi. Rani's favourite genre of books is murder mysteries - an author named Dinesh Tripathi is her favourite. She gets married to Rishabh, a small-town guy who has a love-at-first-sight experience with Rani. However, Rani finds the passionate streak missing in their marriage.

Soon, the story takes a drastic turn with the murder of Rishabh - his gruesome death leaves his hometown shaken and stirred. Rani is interrogated as the suspected murderer and that's when her secret relationship with Neel Tripathi comes to the limelight. Taapsee Pannu is brilliant as Rani with her cold gaze and sharp responses to the investigating officer's queries. He is sure Rani is the one who murdered her husband but looks like there's more to the story.

The makers have described Haseen Dillruba as "The Ultimate Kaunspiracy" while Taapsee Pannu added major old school mystery vibes with these words: "Ek tha Raja, ek thi Rani, hui shuru ek khooni prem kahani (A king, a queen and a murderous love story)."

Watch the trailer of Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane's Haseen Dillruba here:

Directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba has been written by Kanika Dhillon. The murder thriller is all set to premiere on Netflix on July 2.