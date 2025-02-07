<i>The Diplomat</i> Teaser: John Abraham As IFS Officer JP Singh Delves Into The World Of International Politics

The teaser of The Diplomat, starring John Abraham, is out. The clip begins with India's current Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, explaining the role of a diplomat.

It then shifts to John Abraham, in a sharp suit, interrogating someone in a room. The teaser shows John speaking with a distressed Muslim woman who reveals she's an Indian citizen. Before she can say more, John's character offers her a glass of water and warns, "Don't try to hide anything, or it might get difficult for you."

John's character is based on the real-life Indian diplomat JP Singh, while Sadia Khateeb plays Uzma Ahmed, an Indian woman trapped in an unhappy, forced marriage in Pakistan.

The teaser gives glimpses of John navigating high-stakes negotiations in Pakistan.

On February 6, John Abraham shared a cryptic Instagram post hinting at the movie with phrases like "diplomacy winning" and "weapon failing." His note read, "Diplomacy wins where weapons fail!"

Earlier, on January 16, John revealed the first look of The Diplomat. The poster showed him in a sleek suit, sporting his signature chevron moustache. He captioned it, "Honored to bring this story of courage and diplomacy to life."

Directed by Shivam Nair (known for Naam Shabana) and written by Ritesh Shah, the film also features Sadia Khateeb, Revathy, Kumud Mishra, and Sharib Hashmi in significant roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, along with John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, and Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films), the film is set for a theatrical release on March 7, 2025.

On the work front, John was last seen in Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani.

