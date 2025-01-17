<i>The Diplomat</i>: First Look Poster Of John Abraham's Next Film Grabs Eyeballs

John Abraham unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming film, The Diplomat. The film releases on March 7, 2025.

The poster, shared on Instagram, shows John Abraham looking sharp in a suit. He sports a classic chevron moustache and the intensity in his eyes is unmissable.

The text on top of the poster reads, “A true hero needs no weapons.”

The caption read, “Honoured to bring this story of courage and diplomacy to life. See you in theatres on March 7th.”

Directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, The Diplomat is touted to offer viewers a gripping narrative of power and patriotism.

John Abraham will step into the role of a high-ranking government official in the film.

The Diplomat is produced by T-Series, JA Entertainment, and Wakaoo Films in association with Fortune Pictures.

John Abraham was last seen in Vedaa, a high-octane action drama. The movie marked John's first on-screen collaboration with Sharvari Wagh. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Vedaa released in theatres, on August 15, 2024.

During a promotional campaign for Vedaa, John Abraham appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast.

During one segment, the actor spoke about his upcoming projects—The Diplomat and Tehran.

John Abraham said, “I want to make entertaining films and something in geopolitics because I am interested in that. My upcoming films like Tehran and Diplomat are outstanding films. I want to package them in an interesting way and show it to the audience.”

Speaking of John Abraham's film Tehran, Arun Gopalan is helming the project. Backed by Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan, the film features Manushi Chhillar as the female lead.