The Defining Moment Of Young Sara Ali Khan's Life - Watching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Perform "There was actress Aishwarya Rai on stage in New York with people going ballistic and Sara sitting on the floor behind the curtain saying 'This is what I want to do'," Saif said about Sara

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sara Ali Khan's debut film releases in December this year New Delhi: Highlights "She always wanted to do this," Saif said about Sara "It's just that she took a header," he said "I have seen her do a very funny advert," he added



Sharing an incident from when Sara was backstage and watched Aishwarya perform in New York, Saif said: "I have seen her do a very funny advert when she was four and she's been like this all along. There was actress Aishwarya Rai on stage in New York with people going ballistic and Sara sitting on the floor behind the curtain saying 'This is what I want to do'," reported IANS.

Father A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@officialsaraalikhan) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:16am PST



Earlier in 2017, Saif's sudden comments on Sara's debut sort of revealed that the actor is not too happy with Sara joining films. "Why would she want that for herself? Look at where she studied. After having done that, why wouldn't she want to live and work in New York, rather than do this? I am not looking down on acting, it's just it is not the most stable profession. And everyone lives in constant fear. And there is no guarantee that despite doing your best, you will succeed. This is not the life, any parent would want for their children," he told



, previously, he said in interviews that Sara has his blessings to pursue a career of her choice - and if films be her choice, she would be taking inspiration from the example set by her aunt Soha Ali Khan. "I think the girls in my family think this (Bollywood) is far more fun. Yes, perhaps it is," he told NDTV.



Saif reiterated his views, telling IANS:"It is like Soha's track but Soha didn't always want to become an actor, Sara did and this is something that she really wants to do. So absolutely good luck, I think it's a great job. We'd be talking about Sushant Singh Rajput all day which is great but it's not as interesting as discussing history with art like we used to," he added. Sara Ali Khan co-stars with Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, which is currently in the making and is scheduled to hit screens on December 21. Sara's maiden Bollywood movie will release months after Janhvi Kapoor's first movie and clash with Shah Rukh Khan's much awaited Zero.



Last seen in Chef, Saif Ali Khan's Kaalaakandi releases later this month.



(With IANS inputs)





Sara Ali Khan has shouldered the responsibility to round off 2018 with her Bollywood debut Kedarnath , which is scheduled for December 21. Yes, the wait is long, but " She always wanted to do this ," said father Saif Ali Khan when asked about Sara's decision to join films. "It's just that she took a header, you know a shine to academics, and then ended up doing so well at Columbia that one thought came, listen maybe a slightly more stable thing because I don't know... who knows. I wish her all the best," Saif told news agency IANS in an interview. Saif also revealed that it's not a sudden decision on Sara's part but she aspired to be an actress from a very young age.Sharing an incident from when Sara was backstage and watched Aishwarya perform in New York, Saif said: "I have seen her do a very funny advert when she was four and she's been like this all along. There was actress Aishwarya Rai on stage in New York with people going ballistic and Sara sitting on the floor behind the curtain saying 'This is what I want to do'," reported IANS.Earlier in 2017, Saif's sudden comments on Sara's debut sort of revealed that the actor is not too happy with Sara joining films. "Why would she want that for herself? Look at where she studied. After having done that, why wouldn't she want to live and work in New York, rather than do this? I am not looking down on acting, it's just it is not the most stable profession. And everyone lives in constant fear. And there is no guarantee that despite doing your best, you will succeed. This is not the life, any parent would want for their children," he told DNA This may have confused many because , previously, he said in interviews that Sara has his blessings to pursue a career of her choice - and if films be her choice, she would be taking inspiration from the example set by her aunt Soha Ali Khan. "I think the girls in my family think this (Bollywood) is far more fun. Yes, perhaps it is," he told NDTV.Saif reiterated his views, telling IANS:"It is like Soha's track but Soha didn't always want to become an actor, Sara did and this is something that she really wants to do. So absolutely good luck, I think it's a great job. We'd be talking about Sushant Singh Rajput all day which is great but it's not as interesting as discussing history with art like we used to," he added. Sara Ali Khan co-stars with Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor's, which is currently in the making and is scheduled to hit screens on December 21. Sara's maiden Bollywood movie will release months after Janhvi Kapoor's first movie and clash with Shah Rukh Khan's much awaited Last seen in, Saif Ali Khan'sreleases later this month.(With IANS inputs)