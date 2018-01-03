Decoding Sara Ali Khan's Party Look. See Viral Pics

Sara Ali Khan, who will debut in Bollywood this year, is very, very stylish

Sara Ali Khan knows just how to alter fashion trends in her favour. Like at a recent party, the pictures of which are now going crazy viral, she redefined the use of sequin (we think Sara is a bit biased towards sequined pieces). Sara wore a silver and black sequined top with a leather mini skirt and knee-length boots. Smokey eye make-up and wavy hair finished out her look while hot pink nail colour added a bit of pop. In one of the pictures, Sara posed with her father Saif Ali Khan and in the other two she posed with her friends. Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's viral pictures here:
 

 

 


The pictures appear to be from a party at Saif and Kareena Kapoor's Mumbai residence, taken some time back. The couple is currently vacationing in Switzerland, where they also celebrated the New Year. Here's a photo of the Nawab of Pataudi, suited up, with his begum, who looked gorgeous in a black thigh-high slit dress.
 


Sara Ali Khan is the elder of Saif Ali Khan's two children with his first wife Amrita Singh. Sara's brother is Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif married Kareena Kapoor in 2012 and their son Taimur arrived in December 2016.

Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film's work is in progress and it is expected to release on December 21 along with Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

