'The Days Are Getting Hotter': Raveena Tandon Urges People To Stay 'Hydrated'

Raveena Tandon has come up with a new video series "Beauty talkies with Ravz" and we are already in for it. The actress, who has been keeping her Instafam amused with her TikTok videos, recently shared another video on her Instagram profile. In the video, Raveena can be seen dressed in a red outfit as she speaks to the camera. Sitting in a couch, Raveena can be seen explaining the dos and don'ts to be followed to stay healthy during the summer. In the video, Raveena can be heard advising people to drink eight glasses of water, fruit juices and lassi. She also asked people to cut down their oil intake in order to stay healthy and hydrated. Sharing the video, Raveena wrote, "The summer bears down on us in its full might! The days are getting hotter and hotter! So hydrate and be cool!" Making a reference to the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, Raveena added, "It's a Wednesday and we all still locked in! Stay safe stay home!" Take a look:

The 45-year-old actress, who is currently at home with her family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing snippets from her home diaries on her Instagram profile. In coronavirus lockdown, Raveena has been doing it all - from growing tomatoes at home to making ROFL TikTok videos with her daughter Rasha. Take a look:

Recently Raveena "hopped on the trend" by taking the "Flip the switch" challenge featuring her daughter. And since then, the LOC Kargil actress has been keeping her Instafam amused with her TikTok videos. Take a look:

On the work front, Raveena has a body of work that includes Pehchaan: The Face of Truth, Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap, 2 Chehare and Ek Din Anjaane Mein among others. She was last seen in the 2017 romantic drama Shab where she shared screen space with Arpita Chatterjee, Ashish Bisht, Simon Frenay, Gaurav Nanda and Areesz Ganddi.