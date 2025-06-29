When Shefali Jariwala Said She Wanted To Adopt A Baby Girl: "My Husband Parag Couldn't Understand My Emotions"

Shefali Jariwala died late Friday (June 27). The actress, who was married to Parag Tyagi, had once spoken about her long-standing desire to adopt a child.

What's Happening

Shefali and her husband, Parag Tyagi, were married for 11 years but did not have children.

In a 2020 interview with India.com, Shefali had opened up about her decision to adopt.

She said, "It's a very brave decision, especially in the culture that we belong to. The first reaction is always why not have your own. Adoption is such a taboo even today. It's reserved for people who can't have children of their own. We don't come from there, and we can have children of our own. But this is something I always wanted to do, from the time I understood the concept of adoption when I was 10-12 years old. I found the thought very beautiful."

Shefali shared that she came to understand at a young age how children are often abandoned, and it left a lasting impact on her.

She also said that around 4-5 years into her marriage, she began receiving questions about having children, which she considered normal.

She explained that she wanted to adopt a baby girl, saying, "But Parag couldn't understand my emotions. So for a big decision like adoption, it was important that Parag and I be on the same page. That took some time. I think my time away in the Bigg Boss house got me and him thinking about having a family. When I came out, we discussed it with our families. Parag's family was very supportive. But my parents are still in the process of accepting the decision."

Shefali also noted that the adoption process in India involves several legal steps. She said the road to adoption was not easy due to "lots of laws in the country, including authority checks, paperwork and counselling."

Background

Shefali was cremated at the Oshiwara Crematorium on Saturday evening. Parag Tyagi broke down in tears while performing her final rites.

Family members, close friends and several television personalities gathered to pay their respects. Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, and Rashami Desai were seen at her residence earlier in the day, where her body was kept before being taken for cremation.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan also visited and appeared emotional. Paras Chhabra, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill and Vikas Gupta were among others spotted at the residence.

According to reports, Parag Tyagi rushed Shefali to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital late Thursday night, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. While initial reports suggested a cardiac arrest, the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Shefali rose to fame in 2002 with the music video Kaanta Laga, which became a pop culture phenomenon. She later appeared in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. She was also seen in reality shows like Nach Baliye (Seasons 5 and 7) and Bigg Boss 13.