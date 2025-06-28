When Shefali Jariwala Said She Was Paid Rs 7000 For <i>Kaanta Laga</i>: "My Father Was Completely Against it"

The industry is recovering from the shock of Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala's sudden death at 42. In light of the tragic incident, an old interview of her talking about how much she was paid for the song has resurfaced. Shefali Jariwala had revealed that she was paid Rs 7000 for the hit number and her father was completely against it.

What's Happening

Shefali Jariwala had become an overnight sensation after the release of her hit remix song Kaanta Laga.

She was spotted outside her engineering college by director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, who had offered her the music video.

Speaking of the signing amount she received, the actress-model had told the Times of India, "I was in college then and I come from a family of academicians, so my parents told me to focus on my studies. But I wanted to do it because I was getting paid for it. I earned Rs 7,000 from that song, and I wanted to see myself on TV."

Furthermore, she revealed how her father was not in favour of her being a part of the song, "My father was completely against it. So first, I took my mom into confidence and then, we both convinced my father. And that song turned out to be such a hit that it was like a fairytale for me. It changed my life completely."

About Her Other Projects

Shefali first rose to fame with the 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, which became a massive hit. She later appeared in the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, alongside Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

She had also participated in Nach Baliye 5 with her now husband Parag Tyagi.

She made her digital debut with an adult comedy series titled Baby Come Naa in 2018.

However, her Kaanta Laga song video was always the defining moment in her career that was a major pop-culture moment in the 2000s.

In A Nutshell

In an old interview with Shefali Jariwala that has resurfaced, the actress-model spoke about the amount she got for her iconic number Kaanta Laga. She also spoke about how her father did not support it initially.