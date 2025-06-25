Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez are likely to arrive in Venice on Wednesday, as per reports, for three days of parties to celebrate their wedding in Venice. Earlier, their wedding venue was changed and moved to an isolated, less accessible part of the city due to security concerns and to prevent the risk of protests. The wedding bash has become a lightning rod for overtourism protesters, with 'No Space for Bezos' popping up on street corners and even a banner across the legendary Rialto Bridge. The protesters have celebrated the relocation as a "victory".
The billionaire tech-tycoon and his fiancee had earmarked a location in Cannaregio to celebrate after their marriage, a popular and central nightlife area, but fears of demonstrations led to a change of plan, as per reports. The wedding party has now been moved to hall of the Arsenale, a vast 14th-century complex in the eastern Castello district.
Bezos and Sanchez announced their engagement in 2023.
Sanchez has two children, Evan and Ella, with her former husband, Patrick Whitesell, a Hollywood super agent. She also has a son, Nikko, with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.
Bezos has four children with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott: a son, Preston, born in 2000, as well as two sons and one adopted daughter whose ages and names are not public.
Bezos, 61, and former news anchor and entertainment reporter Sanchez, 55, are said to have booked out the city's finest hotels for a star-studded guest list rumoured to include Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom and Ivanka Trump.
Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding Galvanizes Activist Groups
The weekend's star-studded Venice wedding has galvanized activist groups that are protesting it as a sign of the growing disparity between the haves and have-nots as well as disregard of the city's residents.
About a dozen Venetian organisations - including housing advocates, anti-cruise ship campaigners and university groups - have united to protest the multi-day event under the banner "No Space for Bezos", a play on words also referring to the bride's recent space flight.
The hall of Arsenale, surrounded by water and impossible to reach by land when connecting bridges are raised, is considered a safer venue than Cannaregio's Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a medieval former religious school.
Originally a giant shipyard serving the Venetian Republic's maritime empire, the Arsenale has been restored and converted into an exhibition space for the Venice Biennale art fair.
Around 200-250 VIP guests from show business, politics and finance are expected to attend the wedding.
After the wedding ceremony, whose location and exact date remain secret, although it is expected to be between Thursday and Saturday.
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka was seen departing in a boat from Venice Marco Polo Airport on Tuesday ahead of this week's wedding between American tech billionaire Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez.