Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez are likely to arrive in Venice on Wednesday, as per reports, for three days of parties to celebrate their wedding in Venice. Earlier, their wedding venue was changed and moved to an isolated, less accessible part of the city due to security concerns and to prevent the risk of protests. The wedding bash has become a lightning rod for overtourism protesters, with 'No Space for Bezos' popping up on street corners and even a banner across the legendary Rialto Bridge. The protesters have celebrated the relocation as a "victory".

The billionaire tech-tycoon and his fiancee had earmarked a location in Cannaregio to celebrate after their marriage, a popular and central nightlife area, but fears of demonstrations led to a change of plan, as per reports. The wedding party has now been moved to hall of the Arsenale, a vast 14th-century complex in the eastern Castello district.

Bezos and Sanchez announced their engagement in 2023.

Sanchez has two children, Evan and Ella, with her former husband, Patrick Whitesell, a Hollywood super agent. She also has a son, Nikko, with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

Bezos has four children with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott: a son, Preston, born in 2000, as well as two sons and one adopted daughter whose ages and names are not public.

