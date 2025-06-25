Billionaires, Boats, Backlash: How Jeff Bezos' Venice Wedding Is Causing Uproar

Superyachts, private jets, and Hollywood A-listers are flooding Venice this week for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's extravagant three-day wedding bash, but not everyone's rolling out the red carpet.

The Amazon founder and his fiancee have reportedly invited around 200 high-profile guests to celebrate their multi-million dollar nuptials, set to run from Thursday through Saturday. The exact ceremony location is under wraps, with whispers pointing to either the historic Abbey of Misericordia or the centuries-old Arsenale shipyard.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, and Ivanka Trump are all rumored attendees. Reports say 95 private jets have requested landing slots at Venice's Marco Polo Airport, while Bezos' $500 million mega-yacht Koru is expected to anchor off San Giorgio Maggiore, with the island reportedly booked out entirely for the festivities.

But the glitz is colliding with growing local anger. Residents accuse Bezos of treating Venice like a billionaire's playground, ignoring the city's ongoing struggles with mass tourism, rising housing costs, and climate change.

Greenpeace called out the hypocrisy of spending billions on luxury while Venice, a UNESCO World Heritage site, literally sinks under climate pressure. "If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax," read a massive protest banner unfurled in St. Mark's Square, featuring Bezos laughing.

Lauren Sanchez has faced her share of criticism too, for advocating climate action while jetting off into space aboard Blue Origin, the rocket company owned by her groom-to-be.

Venetian activist Tommaso Cacciari, who leads the No Space for Bezos campaign, didn't mince words: "Venice isn't a private ballroom. These events are driving residents out and condemning the city to death." Protesters are planning to blockade canals with inflatable toys, boats, and even their own bodies as the wedding guests cruise past.

City officials, however, are downplaying the controversy. Tourism councillor Simone Venturini insists it's just "one of many events" the city handles regularly. The couple's wedding planners say they're working to limit disruptions, and Bezos has reportedly made donations to support the city and are employing historic Venetian artisans.

Local pastry shop Rosa Salva is preparing 19th-century "fishermen's biscuits" for the wedding favours, paired with pieces from Murano's famed glassmakers. Some Venetians are embracing the celebration, even launching a counter-movement called Yes Venice Can, arguing the event brings valuable money and attention to the city.

