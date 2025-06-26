Pics: Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez In Venice For Lavish Wedding

Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancee, former journalist Lauren Sanchez, are set to get married this weekend in Venice, Italy.

They arrived in Venice on Wednesday ahead of their wedding, an event that has sparked protests with protestors saying the UNESCO city is no billionaire's playground.

They were seen stepping off a water taxi at the Aman Hotel on the Grand Canal.

Photo Credit: AFP

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez leave the Aman Hotel in Venice.

Jeff Bezos waves as he leaves the Hotel. Many celebs also arrived in the Italian city for the three-day wedding party.

The couple's three-day wedding ceremony is to be held at a secret location.

They are said to have booked out the city's finest hotels for a star-studded wedding party.

Prominent figures from Hollywood, business, and politics will gather in Venice to participate in the 3-day wedding ceremony.

But not everyone is happy in Venice over the 3-day wedding. Residents and activists have voiced their disapproval for the couple's extravagant wedding preparations, saying the UNESCO city is no billionaire's playground.