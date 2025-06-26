Advertisement

Pics: Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez In Venice For Lavish Wedding

They arrived in Venice on Wednesday ahead of their wedding, an event that has sparked protests with protestors saying the UNESCO city is no billionaire's playground.

Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancee, former journalist Lauren Sanchez, are set to get married this weekend in Venice, Italy.

They were seen stepping off a water taxi at the Aman Hotel on the Grand Canal.

Photo Credit: AFP

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez leave the Aman Hotel in Venice.

Photo Credit: AFP

Jeff Bezos waves as he leaves the Hotel. Many celebs also arrived in the Italian city for the three-day wedding party.

Photo Credit: AFP

The couples three-day wedding ceremony is to be held at a secret location.

Photo Credit: AFP

They are said to have booked out the citys finest hotels for a star-studded wedding party.

Photo Credit: AFP

Prominent figures from Hollywood, business, and politics will gather in Venice to participate in the 3-day wedding ceremony.

Photo Credit: AFP

But not everyone is happy in Venice over the 3-day wedding. Residents and activists have voiced their disapproval for the couple's extravagant wedding preparations, saying the UNESCO city is no billionaire's playground. 

