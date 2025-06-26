Pics: Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez In Venice For Lavish Wedding

But not everyone is happy in Venice over the 3-day wedding.
- Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez will marry this weekend in Venice, Italy
- They arrived in Venice on Wednesday ahead of their three-day wedding event
- The wedding is at a secret location with star-studded guests attending
Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancee, former journalist Lauren Sanchez, are set to get married this weekend in Venice, Italy.
They arrived in Venice on Wednesday ahead of their wedding, an event that has sparked protests with protestors saying the UNESCO city is no billionaire's playground.
