Who is Lauren Sanchez? Jeff Bezos' Bride-To-Be

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is set to marry Lauren Sanchez in a grand celebration in Venice. The high-profile wedding, which is expected to take place between June 26 and 28, will bring in around 200 to 500 guests, including celebrities, tech billionaires and political elites.

The three-day celebration includes an exclusive gala, more like a cocktail party, on June 26 at Lido de Venice, followed by the main wedding ceremony on June 27 at the picturesque Teatro Verde on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore and the grand farewell party on June 28.

Who is Lauren Sanchez?

Born on December 19, 1969, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Lauren completed schooling from Del Norte High School.

Lauren went to the University of Southern California and studied journalism. She began her career as a desk assistant at KCOP-TV in Los Angeles and held several positions, including an anchor and reporter. Lauren's career took off in broadcast journalism in 1990 when she joined Fox News as an entertainment reporter and later moved to Fox Sports Net, UPN News 13 and Good Day LA.

Lauren also hosted the dancing competition series, So You Think You Can Dance. In 2010, she appeared in the Hot Bodies edition of US Weekly and the 50 Most Beautiful issue of People magazine.

In 2016, at the age of 40, Lauren became a licensed helicopter pilot and founded Black Ops Aviation, the first female-owned aerial film and production company.

In April 2025, she was one of the first female journalists to reach space in an all-female flight. She is also an author and philanthropist. In 2024, she released a children's book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, which debuted on the New York Times bestseller list.

In 2001, she married National Football League tight end Tony Gonzalez, with whom she shares a son. In 2005, she exchanged vows with an American entrepreneur, Patrick Whitesell. They share two children - a son and a daughter. In 2016, she met Jeff Bezos and got engaged in May 2023.