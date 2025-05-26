Watch: "<i>Kaun</i> Rasha?" Sanjay Dutt Fails To Recognise Raveena Tandon's Daughter

Sanjay Dutt, who was recently seen with Raveena Tandon in the film Ghudchadi, failed to recognise her daughter Rasha. The incident was captured by a paparazzo and the video went viral in no time.

In the video, Sanjay Dutt is seen exiting a Mumbai eatery amid heavy rain. Addressing the paparazzi waiting for him, he's heard saying, "Jaa na re. Ghar jao. Baarish ho rahi hai (Go home, it's raining)." To this, a paparazzo informs him, saying they are waiting for a "nayi ladki" (newcomer).

Inquisitive, Sanjay Dutt asks, "Kaun? (Who?)". A shutterbug informs, "Rasha." Failed to recognise her, a confused Sanjay Dutt asks again, "Kaun?"

The paparazzi, then, clarify, "Raveena Tandon ki beti," (Raveena Tandon's daughter)." Finally, Sanjay Dutt responds, "Acha, jao (Ok, go click pictures of her). Then he's seen leaving the venue in a car.

Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon had collaborated in many films in the past. They have worked in films such as Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994), Kshatriya (1993), Jung (2000), and in LOC Kargil (2003).

Rasha had made her debut with Azaad , earlier this year opposite Aaman Devgan. The film was a disaster at the box office, though, Rasha got noticed for her performance.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the film the Bhootnii, which also featured Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari and Sunny Singh in key roles. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the horror-comedy released earlier this month.