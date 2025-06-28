Trump Must Stop "Disrespectful" Tone Against Khamenei if He Wants Deal: Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister said that Trump stop hurting his millions of sincere supporters
Tehran:
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned Saturday the "disrespectful and unacceptable" comments from US President Donald Trump, who claimed to have saved Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei from an "ugly and ignominious death".
"If President Trump truly wishes to reach an agreement, he should set aside his disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards the Iranian supreme leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of sincere supporters," Araghchi posted on his X account.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world