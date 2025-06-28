Trump Must Stop "Disrespectful" Tone Against Khamenei if He Wants Deal: Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned Saturday the "disrespectful and unacceptable" comments from US President Donald Trump, who claimed to have saved Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei from an "ugly and ignominious death".

"If President Trump truly wishes to reach an agreement, he should set aside his disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards the Iranian supreme leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of sincere supporters," Araghchi posted on his X account.

