The Cutie In This Throwback Has A Ram Charan Connection

Highlights
- She shared a childhood throwback on Instagram
- It's a childhood memory featuring her grandmother
- She captioned the photo with an emotional note
South superstar Ram Charan's wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela, made this best use of Throwback Thursday and took a trip down memory lane. Upasana dug out a favourite memory from her childhood album, featuring her grandmother and herself as a little girl, with a mischievous expression on her face. In the throwback, the little girl seems somewhat recognisable as the Upasana we know now, and it's adorable. Upasana converted her carousel into a then-and-now post, adding a recent memory of herself with her grandmother, who she has addressed as "Pushpa Nani" in previous posts. "Throwback Thursdays have a much deeper meaning for me nowadays," Upasana captioned her photo.
Here's how Throwback Thursday looked like for Upasana:
A few years ago, Upasana wrote about this emotional moment she was lucky enough to have shared with her Pushpa Nani: "Pushpa Nani and her sisters grew up in Marredpally. The lived just across their school. She said - 'Upsi take me back to my school! I want to see how it is now. I graduated in 1955! She couldn't walk to her class but she did enjoy sitting on her school bench. More than for her this was a magical moment for me."
Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Telugu star Ram Charan got married in 2012. She recently shared this adorable throwback photo with an even more adorable caption: "Happy people attract happiness in their lives! I truly believe in this."
Upasana Kamineni is the Vice Chairperson of Apollo Life and the Editor-in-Chief of B Positive Magazine.