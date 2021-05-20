The Cutie In This Throwback Has A Ram Charan Connection

Guess the cutie in this throwback photo (courtesy upasanakaminenikonidela)

Highlights She shared a childhood throwback on Instagram

It's a childhood memory featuring her grandmother

She captioned the photo with an emotional note

South superstar Ram Charan's wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela, made this best use of Throwback Thursday and took a trip down memory lane. Upasana dug out a favourite memory from her childhood album, featuring her grandmother and herself as a little girl, with a mischievous expression on her face. In the throwback, the little girl seems somewhat recognisable as the Upasana we know now, and it's adorable. Upasana converted her carousel into a then-and-now post, adding a recent memory of herself with her grandmother, who she has addressed as "Pushpa Nani" in previous posts. "Throwback Thursdays have a much deeper meaning for me nowadays," Upasana captioned her photo.

Here's how Throwback Thursday looked like for Upasana:

A few years ago, Upasana wrote about this emotional moment she was lucky enough to have shared with her Pushpa Nani: "Pushpa Nani and her sisters grew up in Marredpally. The lived just across their school. She said - 'Upsi take me back to my school! I want to see how it is now. I graduated in 1955! She couldn't walk to her class but she did enjoy sitting on her school bench. More than for her this was a magical moment for me."

Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Telugu star Ram Charan got married in 2012. She recently shared this adorable throwback photo with an even more adorable caption: "Happy people attract happiness in their lives! I truly believe in this."

Upasana Kamineni is the Vice Chairperson of Apollo Life and the Editor-in-Chief of B Positive Magazine.