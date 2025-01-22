Priyanka Chopra Offers Prayers At Chilkur Balaji Temple, Upasana Konidela Confirms Her "New Film"

Priyanka Chopra recently landed in Hyderabad on Thursday evening. The actress is reportedly in the city to participate in a grand announcement for RRR director SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, starring Mahesh Babu.

On Tuesday, Priyanka shared pictures from her visit to Chilkur Balaji Temple on Instagram and announced the beginning of a 'new chapter' in her life.

The images featured Priyanka Chopra dressed in a light blue salwar suit. She wrapped a dupatta over her head. In the shared pictures, the actress was seen talking to the pandit and walking inside the temple with her team.

Priyanka even thanked Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela in the caption. She wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. Gods grace is infinite. Thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela."

Reacting to the post, Upasana confirmed Priyanka Chopra's new film and wished her for the upcoming project. She wrote, "Wishing you immense success on your new film. May Lord Venkateshwar bless you abundantly."

Priyanka Chopra has not confirmed her participation in the SS Rajamouli film yet, although fans are expecting her to make an announcement soon. If true, the film will mark Priyanka's comeback to Telugu cinema after 23 years.

She was a part of P Ravi Shankar's 2002 romantic drama Apuroopam. Her last Hindi release was Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink in 2016.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu have already started filming for SSMMB29. Previously, Pinkvilla had confirmed that Priyanka Chopra would play the female lead in the film.

A source told Pinkvilla, "The film is in the final stages of writing, and is all set to go on floors in April 2025.

SS Rajamouli was looking for a female lead with a global presence; and who better than Priyanka to play the lead role. The filmmaker had multiple meetings with PC over the last 6 months, and the energies have aligned for both the stakeholders."

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra will share screen space with Idris Elba and John Cena in Ilya Naishuller's action comedy, titled Heads of State. The actress will also be seen in the action film The Bluff, along with Karl Urban.