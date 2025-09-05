<i>The Conjuring Last Rites</i> X Reviews: Fans Call It "A Slow-Burn But Engaging"

The final installment in The Conjuring franchise is in theatres today, titled The Conjuring: Last Rites, and the first reviews are everywhere on social media. While some are ecstatic about a worthy farewell for the fans, others have mixed feelings about how the film fared.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return one last time in this supernatural horror universe with The Conjuring: Last Rites.

The duo reprises their roles as paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren, and the Internet's initial reviews vary in opinion.

While some described the film as having "predictable jump scares", others said "the characters truly shine".

Some fans became emotional, describing the film as a "beautiful end to the series", while others argued that Ed and Lorraine's final tale is "a slow burn" but carries a "real sense of finality".

#TheConjuringLastRites was a beautiful end to the series. Some great sequences and emotional closure. Had a blast with our theater. Such a great way to set the weekend off. 7/10 pic.twitter.com/0XiXQWKjcM — Cucuy | Horror Vtuber (@CucuyVT) September 5, 2025

The Conjuring: Last Rites had me all over the place. Pacing issues took me out of it at times but it offers up enough effective chills, particularly during its climax, that work. In the end, it's the characters that shine & make it a worthy final entry. #TheConjuringLastRites pic.twitter.com/X0U9bovJpo — Gaius Bolling (@G_Reelz) September 4, 2025

THE CONJURING: LAST RITES

Felt more like a prayer than a horror film. Predictable jump scares, not enough dread… in summary: a worthy curtain call, but not the finale I hoped for. 6/10 pic.twitter.com/R3murvC1sQ — Anabella Jamelia (@AnabellaJam) September 5, 2025

#TheConjuringLastRites feels like a heartfelt tribute to fans and the entire franchise. It honors everything that made these films so iconic while delivering a haunting finale. If this is the end, it's a perfect farewell. If not, we're ready for what's next. pic.twitter.com/x5muFAT9yh — SmellsLikeTeenAngst (@SLTAngst) September 3, 2025

Surprisingly, The Conjuring: Last Rites is less about the Smurl haunting and more about Ed & Lorraine. It's a slow burn, but once it kicks in, there are solid scares, strong emotion, and a real sense of finality. A heartfelt, worthy sendoff for our favourite horror couple ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wPDd5j0JwK — Ashlee Pradella (@ashleepradella) September 1, 2025

#TheConjuringLastRites is a perfectly satisfying conclusion to this chapter of the franchise — not the best of the 4 & not the worst, but there are plenty of “oh fuck” scares, amazing design work for the spookies, and ofc amazing heart & performances from Vera & Patrick. pic.twitter.com/hmvcqsyBzn — Caralynn (@caralynn_marie) August 28, 2025

THE CONJURING: LAST RITES

✨️ 10/10 ✨️



Whole plot & storyline is TOP TIER HORROR



and if you'll think of it, the LAST RITES they're referring to isn't even about their last encounter, but about THAT ONE scene 🥹👰‍♀🤵💍👀#TheConjuring #TheConjuringLastRites pic.twitter.com/yl3zaEP0Nz — tortured ᴠɪɴᴄᴇ(nzo) (@binsenzocassano) September 4, 2025

About The Conjuring: Last Rites

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles as paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring: Last Rites. The film is based on the real-life investigations of the Smurl hauntings in West Pittston, Pennsylvania. The ninth and final film also sheds light on the history of the Warrens' family.

Fans are emotional about the final film in The Conjuring franchise. While some highlight a few flaws, others feel it was a solid farewell. X reactions are a mix of all kinds of comments pouring in.

