<i>The Conjuring Last Rites</i> X Reviews: Fans Call It "A Slow-Burn But Engaging"

The Conjuring Last Rites X Reviews: Fans Call It "A Slow-Burn But Engaging"

While some described the film as having "predictable jump scares", others said "the characters truly shine"

The final installment in The Conjuring franchise is in theatres today, titled The Conjuring: Last Rites, and the first reviews are everywhere on social media. While some are ecstatic about a worthy farewell for the fans, others have mixed feelings about how the film fared.

What's Happening

  • Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return one last time in this supernatural horror universe with The Conjuring: Last Rites.
  • The duo reprises their roles as paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren, and the Internet's initial reviews vary in opinion.
  • While some described the film as having "predictable jump scares", others said "the characters truly shine".
  • Some fans became emotional, describing the film as a "beautiful end to the series", while others argued that Ed and Lorraine's final tale is "a slow burn" but carries a "real sense of finality".

Have a look at some of the X reactions here:

About The Conjuring: Last Rites

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles as paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring: Last Rites. The film is based on the real-life investigations of the Smurl hauntings in West Pittston, Pennsylvania. The ninth and final film also sheds light on the history of the Warrens' family.

In A Nutshell

Fans are emotional about the final film in The Conjuring franchise. While some highlight a few flaws, others feel it was a solid farewell. X reactions are a mix of all kinds of comments pouring in.

