Will <i>The Conjuring Last Rites</i> Beat <i>Baaghi 4</i> And <i>Bengal Files</i> At The Box Office In India?

This Friday, it is a clash between The Conjuring: Last Rites - the final film in the Conjuring franchise - and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 alongside Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files. According to reports, The Conjuring: Last Rites is way ahead in the race of advance ticket sales compared to the two Bollywood releases.

2025 has been a commendable year for Hollywood releases in India. In the past few months, Brad Pitt's F1, Scarlett Johansson-led Jurassic World Rebirth and Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning have all recorded Rs 100 crores at the Indian box office.

What's Happening

According to Pinkvilla, The Conjuring: Last Rites has sold 80,000 tickets across the PVR, INOX and Cinepolis cinema chains. If current estimates are to be considered, the film will easily open with double-digit figures this Friday at the Indian box office.

As for Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, which is a crucial film for the actor, it has registered bookings worth Rs 5.21 crore, which includes Rs 2.43 crore in block bookings, reports Sacnilk.

All three previous films in the Baaghi franchise recorded double-digit openings - Rs 11 crore, Rs 25 crore, and Rs 17 crore respectively.

With Baaghi 4's "A" certification, the chances of recording a thunderous opening seem slimmer.

Compared to The Conjuring: Last Rites and Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files has recorded less than half their advance booking sales.

The Bengal Files has sold tickets worth Rs 45 lakhs so far, which includes Rs 30 lakhs in block bookings.

The Bengal Files, part of Vivek Agnihotri's Files trilogy, had previously earned Rs 36 lakhs on opening day for The Tashkent Files (2019). By contrast, The Kashmir Files opened at Rs 3.55 crore in 2022.

Biggest Opening For The Conjuring: Last Rites

If The Conjuring: Last Rites opens to Rs 15 crore as predicted, it will be the horror franchise's biggest opening yet.

The first installment of James Wan's The Conjuring (2013) earned Rs 80 lakhs at the Indian box office on opening day. This was followed by John R Leonetti's spin-off Annabelle, which opened at Rs 2.18 crore. Wan's The Conjuring 2 (2016) and David F Sandberg's Annabelle: Creation (2017) then earned Rs 7 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively on their opening days.

In A Nutshell

A big box-office clash awaits in India this Friday, with Hollywood release The Conjuring: Last Rites locking horns with Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files. Based on early estimates of advance sales, The Conjuring: Last Rites seems to be winning the race.

