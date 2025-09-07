<i>The Conjuring Last Rites</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: 7th Highest-Grossing Hollywood Horror Film In India Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark

The Conjuring Last Rites has opened to strong numbers, surpassing expectations with a massive start at the box office.

What's Happening

The fourth chapter in the horror franchise earned $34.5 million on Friday, including a record $8.5 million from previews, beating the $22 million start of the 2018 spin-off The Nun.

Early Saturday estimates suggest the film could reach $75-80 million over its opening weekend.

The film continues Warner Bros.' successful run, marking the studio's seventh straight release with an opening weekend above $40 million - a milestone no other Hollywood studio has achieved.

Globally, the Michael Chaves directorial is also performing well, collecting $47.3 million on Friday across more than 60 markets. The movie is headed for a worldwide debut of $165-170 million against a $55 million budget.

If it crosses $92.2 million overseas, it will overtake It: Chapter Two ($92.5 million) to claim the biggest foreign debut for a New Line release.

A $170 million global start would also rank as Hollywood's third-biggest horror opening ever, behind only the two It films.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Beats Baaghi 4

In India, the IMAX release of The Conjuring: Last Rites collected around Rs 17.5 crore on day one across all languages, outperforming Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, which earned Rs 12 crore. On day two, the film added Rs 17.3 crore, taking its total to Rs 34.8 crore.

With this, The Conjuring: Last Rites now ranks as the seventh highest-grossing Hollywood horror film in India, just behind Evil Dead Rise (Rs 36.50 crore), achieving the milestone in only two days.

Meanwhile, Bollywood releases are struggling to compete. Baaghi 4 dropped to Rs 9 crore on Saturday, while The Bengal Files managed just Rs 2.25 crore.

