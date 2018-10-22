The Classic Song Karan Johar Sings To Twins Roohi And Yash As A Lullaby

Karan Johar recently announced his new project as a director (Courtesy XYZ)

Highlights "I love to sing for my kids," said Karan Johar I always sing Chanda Hai Tu for them as a lullaby," he added Karan Johar welcomed twins Roohi and Yash via surrogacy in February

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who clearly dotes on his twins Yash and Roohi, revealed how he always sings a lullaby while putting them to bed. Karan, who is currently co-judging the eighth season of reality TV show India's Got Talent with Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher, said on the sets that he always sings Chanda Hai Tu from the film Aradhana as a lullaby for his munchkins. "I am enjoying this parenting phase and its every bit. I love to sing for my kids, I always sing Chanda Hai Tu from movie Aradhana for them as lullaby," the 46-year-old filmmaker said in a statement. Karan Johar welcomed twins Roohi and Yash via surrogacy in February last year and he named his son after his filmmaker father Yash Johar while Roohi's name is a rearrangement of KJo's mother Hiroo's name.

Karan Johar is often seen documenting his love for his twins Roohi and Yash on social media. In March this year, Karan Johar shared a photo of his daughter Roohi and accompanied it with a beautiful message. "I was raised by a woman who had a strong mind. An independent mind and a solid soul. She taught me how to live a fearless life along with a strong sense of right and wrong! She also taught me the art of abandon! She made me the man I am. A man who is honoured to be raised by a woman of substance! Roohi my darling, I hope I raise you to be just like your grandmother," Karan Johar's captioned the post.

Karan Johar's twins are friends with Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur, Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya and Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira. Earlier, Karan had shared a video of his twins enjoying a playdate with Taimur.

PLAY DATE!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 22, 2018 at 5:00am PDT

Karan Johar last year told news agency IANS that he won't become a "hysterical, hyper parent". "I am playing both mother and father in this dynamic, so I have a double role to play and for me, it's even more daunting. I have told myself that I am not going to be a hysterical, hyper parent because I see so many of them around me and specially leading actresses who become mothers," IANS quoted Karan as saying.

On the work front, Karan Johar is producing Abhishek Varman-directed Kalank, which features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. Karan also announced his next project Takht recently. He is also seen hosting the sixth season of the talk show Koffee With Karan.