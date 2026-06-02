<i>The Challenge</i> Fame Nicole Zanatta Welcomes Twin Girls: 'Greatest Blessing Of My Life'

The Challenge alum Nicole Zanatta has given birth to twin daughters. Nicole has shared the news with her fans by posting pictures of her daughters along with a heartfelt note.

The 35-year-old star gave birth to Seraphina and Madyson May 1. After birth, both girls were diagnosed with congenital CMV (Cytomegalovirus), and both of them had to spend weeks in the NICU before Nicole could bring the babies home last week.

The post featured her newborn twins wrapped in white and blue towels. Some pictures also showed the twins inside the NICU and one where they lay on Nicole's chest. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “On May 1st, I welcomed my beautiful twin girls, Seraphina and Madyson, into the world. Becoming their mom has been the greatest blessing of my life, but our journey hasn't been easy.”

She continued, “Both of my girls were diagnosed with congenital CMV (cytomegalovirus), a virus I had never heard of until it became a part of our story. Since birth, we've spent time in the NICU. Attended countless appointments which are still ongoing, underwent testing and started medications. I recently brought them home a week ago, but our journey is far from over.”

Talking about their battle, Nicole added, “Through every high and low, I choose faith over fear, resilience over doubt, and gratitude for every blessing along the way. I will give my girls every opportunity to thrive. I will always fight for them and advocate for their needs.”

Reflecting on her twin girls' struggles, Nicole shared, “Looking back, I wish I had known more,” before explaining that she is sharing her experience with the diagnosis now because June is CMV Awareness Month.

In her post Nicole reflected on the disease and shared, “CMV is one of the most common congenital infections, yet many parents have never heard of it. Awareness matters because early detection, education, and advocacy can make a difference."

“To every expecting parent: Stay on top of your appointments; review your results. "What seems like a common illness to you during pregnancy can have serious effects on your baby." She advised and concluded her note by thanking everyone who supported her and prayed for her girls.

According to Mayo Clinic, CMV is “a condition caused by a common virus in the herpes family” that stays in the body for life after infection. This virus spreads from person to person through body fluids, including blood, saliva, urine, semen, and breast milk. Symptoms of the infections include fever, fatigue, and sore throat.