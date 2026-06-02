<i>Love Island</i>'s Amaya Espinal Debuts Stunning New Smile After Veneer Makeover

Love Island fame Amaya Espinal is flaunting a brighter smile and a renewed sense of confidence. The reality TV star recently revealed that she underwent a smile makeover with a new set of veneers. She shared how the cosmetic dental procedure has positively impacted the way she feels about herself.

In an interview with People, Amaya said, "Given my new career and path in life, I wanted my smile to be more symmetrical and help build more confidence when public speaking."

The reality star worked with cosmetic dentist Dr Nick Mavro. A mutual friend introduced Amaya to him. She was already familiar with his work before becoming the winner of Love Island season 7. Dr. Mavro explains he wanted Amaya to show more of her teeth while speaking.

"I've known and followed Amaya for years and always thought her teeth were relatively small. When she reached out to me, I had a specific vision in mind. I knew that I wanted to add more length, give her upper lip support and go a touch brighter on colour," he said.

Talking about Amaya, the doctor added, "Amaya has an undeniable presence; it's part of why the public fell in love with her on Love Island, and enhancing that kind of natural confidence makes for the best kind of patient. She was already familiar with my work and aesthetic philosophy, so there was an immediate level of trust that allowed me to fully execute my vision for her smile makeover."

According to Amaya, the small change made a big difference in boosting her confidence level. "I haven't stopped smiling ever since," she said of her new look. She also mentioned that the experience was surprisingly easy and involved no pain at all.

"Dr Mavro made the experience really comfortable for me and took his time to explain the process to me so I had a clear idea of what was going to happen," Amaya recalled.