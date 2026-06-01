What Islanders Earn For Working On Love Island

Love Island may be all about finding romance, but contestants are also getting paid for appearing on the hit reality dating series. As Love Island USA returns for Season 8 and Love Island UK continues to draw millions of viewers, many fans are curious about how much Islanders earn during their time in the villa and what the winning couple takes home at the end of the season.

If you've ever wondered how much contestants get paid to spend their summer looking for love, here's your answer. Learn how much Love Island contestants' earnings and winning amount.

How Much Do ‘Love Island UK' Contestants Get Paid?

Yes, Love Island UK contestants receive money while they are in the villa. Former Islanders have revealed that they were paid a weekly stipend designed to help cover expenses back home, including rent and bills.

Recent reports suggest contestants on the regular series earn between £250 and £375 per week, although the exact amount can vary depending on the season and individual contracts.

Contestants appearing on Love Island: All Stars reportedly earn significantly more because many cast members are already established reality stars and influencers. Reports in 2026 indicated some participants received as much as £3,500 per week.

How Much Do ‘Love Island USA' Contestants Get Paid?

Peacock has never publicly confirmed how much Love Island USA contestants are paid. Multiple reports have suggested that the U.S. Islanders receive a weekly stipend similar to their UK counterparts while filming in Fiji.

Reported estimates have ranged from approximately $500 per week to higher amounts depending on the contestant and the season. Some reports have also claimed contestants can earn around $1,500 per week, which would amount to roughly $9,000 over a typical six-week stay in the villa.

For many Islanders, the most lucrative opportunities come after the show ends. Successful contestants often secure sponsorships, brand partnerships, appearance fees, and social media deals that can generate substantial income long after filming wraps.

What Is the Prize Money for the ‘Love Island USA' Winner?

The winning couple on Love Island USA receives a $100,000 cash prize. During the finale, viewers vote for their favorite couple. The winning pair then faces the show's signature “split or steal” twist, where one contestant is given the choice to either share the prize money with their partner or keep the entire amount for themselves.

To date, winners have consistently chosen to split the prize. In Season 7, Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal were crowned the winners after receiving the most votes from viewers. Bryan drew the envelope containing the prize money and chose to split it, allowing both contestants to take home $50,000 before taxes.

The season before, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham won Season 6. They divided the $100,000 prize equally. The fan-favorite couple remained together after leaving the villa and became one of the franchise's most successful pairs.