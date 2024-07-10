The 3-Generation 'Certified Swifties' - Neetu, Riddhima And Samara Kapoor. Pics From Taylor Swift Concert

Neetu Kapoor with Riddhima and Samara. (courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Neetu Kapoor and family attended a Taylor Swift concert in Zurich, Switzerland. The veteran actress, who celebrated her 66th birthday earlier this week, attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Zurich with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara. Riddhima Kapoor shared glimpses from the concert on Instagram. Riddhima posted a picture with mom Neetu and daughter Samara and she wrote, "Certified Swifties." She posted another selfie of herself and wrote in her caption, "#Swiftieforever. Enroute Taylor Swift concert 2024 #Zurich #ErasTour."

Riddhima shared a picture on Instagram Stories of her new tattoo on the side of her wrist. It reads "Kuks." In her caption, Riddhima wrote, "Stung by the tattoo bee on my mom's bday and loving it! She calls me 'Kuks'." She also added the word, "Inked."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of actor Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor, is a Delhi-based jewelry designer. She is married to entrepreneur Bharat Sahni. The couple are parents to a daughter named Samara. She will star in the third seasons of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. It will also feature Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey along with Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla.

In terms of work, Neetu Kapoor will co-star in a project with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The film will be directed by Milind Dhaimade. She was last seen in the hit JuggJug Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.